Madras HC Upholds Order To Light Karthigai Lamp On Thiruparankundram Hill

The Madras High Court on Tuesday upheld a single judge's order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam atop a stone pillar on the lower peak of Thiruparankundram hillock, home to both the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple and Sikkandar Badhusha Dargah.

The ruling rebukes the Tamil Nadu government's objections citing safety concerns. The division bench dismissed arguments that lighting the Karthigai Deepam atop Thiruparankundram hill could disrupt law and order.

Justices G. Jayachandran and K.K. Ramakrishnan called it "ridiculous and hard to believe" that the mighty state fears a disturbance from the temple management lighting the lamp on temple land. The court suggested any such unrest would only occur if sponsored by the State itself, reported Bar and Bench.

The division bench observed that the district administration should have viewed the dispute as a chance to bridge communal gaps through mediation. The court stressed that, as a protected site, all activities on Thiruparankundram hill must adhere strictly to the relevant Act's provisions. It permitted lighting the lamp, with participant numbers set after consulting the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Advocate and Petitioner for Hindu Munnani, Niranjan S Kumar welcomed Madras High Court’s judgment he says, “The Division bench has said that the lighting of the lamp is a must, and it has to be lit at the top of the Thiruparankundram hill, and they have said the HRNC authorities and the temple administration are duty-bound to light the lamp”, quotes ANI.

The court strongly condemned the state government, stating that the actions taken after the order was passed appear deliberately mischievous. “If the stand of the government that there could be a law and order problem is true, then it is obviously either a failure on the part of the state to maintain its law and order or for the deliberate purpose for the state has taken a stand to support one religion”, added Niranjan S Kumar.

The court ordered the District Collector to supervise and coordinate the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at Thiruparankundram hillock. It stated that guidelines in the detailed judgment will enable Hindu and Muslim communities to celebrate their festivals on the hillock without mutual disturbance.

