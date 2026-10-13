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  • /Madras HC upholds TN Speaker's acceptance of resignations of 6 AIADMK MLAs; disqualification proceedings can continue

Madras HC upholds TN Speaker's acceptance of resignations of 6 AIADMK MLAs; disqualification proceedings can continue

The Madras High Court upheld the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker’s decision to accept the resignations of six AIADMK MLAs who joined TVK, while allowing disqualification proceedings against them to continue.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 11:43 AM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 11:43 AM IST
Madras HC upholds TN Speaker's acceptance of resignations of 6 AIADMK MLAs; disqualification proceedings can continue
Image Credit: ANI

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Madras HC upholds TN Speaker's acceptance of resignations of 6 AIADMK MLAs; disqualification proceedings can continue
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