Madras High Court Cancels Urgent Hearing On Karur Stampede Tragedy

The Madras High Court on Sunday called off its urgent hearing, which was scheduled for 4.30 p.m., regarding a plea connected to the deadly stampede at actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu.

A vacation bench led by Justice N. Senthilkumar had initially agreed to consider the petition filed by N. Senthilkannan from Karur district. However, after reviewing the documents, the court observed that the plea was not a fresh case but rather an impleading petition related to an ongoing matter concerning police permissions for TVK’s public gatherings. Consequently, the court decided to remove the case from the urgent list.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the tragic stampede rose to 40, according to police reports on Sunday.

The incident occurred late Saturday at Velusamypuram, where thousands had assembled to listen to Vijay as part of his state-wide political campaign. Overcrowding and chaos as the event concluded sparked panic, leading to a rush towards the exits.

Among those who died, nine were children. Many others remain hospitalised, with several in critical condition.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin rushed to Karur in the early hours and visited the Government Medical College Hospital to meet survivors and console grieving families. Describing the disaster as "unprecedented and heartbreaking," he announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each bereaved family and Rs 1 lakh for the injured.

Stalin assured that an inquiry led by a retired High Court judge would investigate the circumstances thoroughly to prevent such tragedies in the future.

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who also visited Karur, criticised the state administration and police for failing to enforce safety measures.

“This was an avoidable tragedy. Crowd control and basic facilities were clearly inadequate despite prior knowledge of the large turnout,” he stated, calling for accountability and stricter regulations on political events.

Vijay, who left Karur shortly after the rally, expressed his deep sorrow in a social media post, describing the incident as "an irreparable loss" and adding that "no words can comfort the families." He announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh each for the families of those killed and Rs 2 lakh for the injured, calling it "his duty as one who belongs to you."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his condolences and announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for each victim’s next of kin, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The state government has ordered a full inquiry into the stampede, which has sparked a wider debate on crowd safety and the management of political events across Tamil Nadu.

(With Inputs From IANS)