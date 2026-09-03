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  • /Huge setback for MK Stalin: Madras High Court rejects plea for 100% VVPAT recount in Kolathur loss

Huge setback for MK Stalin: Madras High Court rejects plea for 100% VVPAT recount in Kolathur loss

The Madras High Court dismissed DMK president MK Stalin's petition seeking a 100 per cent VVPAT recount in Kolathur, where he lost to TVK candidate VS Babu in the 2026 Tamil Nadu polls.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 11:46 AM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
Huge setback for MK Stalin: Madras High Court rejects plea for 100% VVPAT recount in Kolathur loss
Image Credit: ANI. Visual of Madras High Court and DMK President MK Stalin.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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