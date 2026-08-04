/Madras High Court orders release of Udhayanidhi Stalin after questioning; no judicial remand

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu Police to release DMK MLA and Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin after completing his questioning in a case related to alleged derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and actress Trisha.
The court also directed Udhayanidhi to cooperate with the investigation whenever required.
The court was hearing Udhayanidhi Stalin’s anticipatory bail plea after Tamil Nadu Advocate General Vijay Narayan informed it that the police did not intend to seek his judicial remand.
Appearing for the State, Narayan said Udhayanidhi had already been arrested and would be released on station bail after questioning. “He has already been arrested but will be let off after questioning. We do not intend to remand Udhayanidhi Stalin. He will be released on station bail after inquiry,” he told the High Court. He added that the arrest had been made “in the interest of women.”
Earlier in the day, Thanjavur (East) Police took Udhayanidhi into custody from his residence in Neelankarai, Chennai, and took him to Thanjavur for questioning. The action was linked to an FIR filed against him for his public address at a Cauvery protest meeting on Monday.
Udhayanidhi was booked under Sections 61, 79, 192, 196, 296(b), 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.
Speaking to reporters after being taken into custody, Udhayanidhi denied making any derogatory remarks. He alleged that a “fake narrative” had been created by circulating edited clips of his speech.
“They have propagated fake news by using ‘Cut, Copy, Paste’ to claim I said something I never said. I am not the kind of person to be intimidated by all this. I will face it legally,” he said, calling the police action against him a “comedy.”
The controversy began during Udhayanidhi’s address at a Cauvery protest gathering, where sections of the crowd interrupted him by chanting “Trisha, Trisha.” He allegedly responded, “Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there,” before clarifying that he was referring to Cauvery water.
Following the remarks, the women’s wing of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) filed a complaint with the Thanjavur Police. The complaint alleged that Udhayanidhi had made a double-entendre remark targeting actor Trisha.
The DMK, however, has maintained that Udhayanidhi’s remarks were misrepresented and were directed at the functioning of the government rather than any individual.
(with ANI input)
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