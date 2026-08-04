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  • /Madras High Court orders release of Udhayanidhi Stalin after questioning; no judicial remand

Madras High Court orders release of Udhayanidhi Stalin after questioning; no judicial remand

Speaking to reporters after being taken into custody, Udhayanidhi denied making any derogatory remarks.

Published: Aug 04, 2026, 03:51 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
Madras High Court orders release of Udhayanidhi Stalin after questioning; no judicial remand
Image Credit: DMK leader and Tamil Nadu assembly LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested by police following an FIR over his alleged defamatory remarks against actor Trisha and Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

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Madras High Court orders release of Udhayanidhi Stalin after questioning; no judicial remand
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