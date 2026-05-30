Madras High Court questions VIP darshan system, reignites debate over equality in temples

The Madras High Court has raised serious concerns over the practice of paid VIP darshan in temples, questioning whether wealth and status should determine how quickly a devotee can access a place of worship. The court's remarks have once again brought the long-running debate over equality, faith and temple administration into the spotlight.

In today’s episode, DNA conducted a detailed analysis of the controversy surrounding VIP darshan, examining the court’s observations, the arguments put forward by temple authorities and the concerns of ordinary devotees who often spend hours waiting in queues for darshan.

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The observations came during the hearing of a petition challenging VIP darshan arrangements in temples across Tamil Nadu. The vacation bench of the Madras High Court, comprising Justices G.R. Swaminathan and V. Lakshminarayanan, questioned the very need for special access based on status or money.

The judges observed that everyone is equal before God and remarked that ministers and legislators should not assume they can arrive at a temple at any time expecting preferential treatment.

The court also stated that temple administrations should not introduce VIP arrangements that force ordinary devotees to wait longer. It further observed that charging money for special darshan in Hindu temples appeared discriminatory and contrary to the principle of equality.

Rejecting the Tamil Nadu government's argument that ending VIP darshan could result in a loss of revenue, the court indicated that financial considerations alone could not justify differential treatment among devotees. The matter is scheduled to be heard again after six weeks.

The petition before the court argues that paid fast-track darshan creates economic and social divisions among worshippers and that Sanatan Dharma contains no provision allowing special access to deities based on financial contributions.

The issue has divided opinion among devotees and temple authorities.

Many worshippers believe everyone should be treated equally before God and argue that no devotee should receive preferential access because of wealth or influence. They maintain that temple maintenance can be funded through donations and offerings without creating separate categories of worshippers.

Temple administrations, however, defend the system on practical grounds. They argue that revenue generated through special-entry tickets helps fund temple maintenance, development projects, educational institutions, hospitals and other welfare activities run by religious trusts.

Officials also contend that separate queues assist in crowd management at temples that receive lakhs of visitors annually. They further point out that special arrangements are often provided for elderly devotees, persons with disabilities and those unable to stand in long queues.

The debate also involves significant financial considerations.

At the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, a scheme introduced through the Srivani Trust allows devotees donating ₹10,000 or more to receive Break Darshan tickets, subject to an additional entry fee. Between 2018 and 2023, the trust reportedly received ₹880 crore through the scheme.

Similar paid-entry arrangements exist at temples, including Mata Chintpurni Temple, Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Vaishno Devi Temple, generating substantial revenue for temple administrations.

The issue has repeatedly reached the courts. In December 2024, a petition was filed before the Supreme Court seeking the abolition of VIP darshan systems nationwide. However, the apex court later ruled that the matter fell within the domain of policy-making and should be decided by governments and temple administrations.

In another significant development, a High-Powered Committee constituted by the Supreme Court abolished the VIP slip system at the Banke Bihari Temple in April 2026.

Meanwhile, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya has adopted both Sugam Darshan and General Darshan systems without charging devotees, while several other major temples across the country have already discontinued VIP and paid-ticket darshan arrangements.

With the Madras High Court's latest remarks, the debate over whether faith should have separate queues for the rich and influential has once again moved to the centre of public discussion.