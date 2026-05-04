Madurai Central Election Results 2026 Winner Declared: TVK's Madhar Badhurudeen with 53179 defeats DMK
Madurai Central Election Results 2026 Winner Declared: TVK's Madhar Badhurudeen with 53179 defeats DMK's Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.
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Madurai Central Election Results 2026 Winner Declared: In a closely fought contest, TVK's Madhar Badhurudeen has won the Madurai Central assembly seat, defeating DMK's Palanivel Thiaga Rajan by a margin of 18,028 votes. Badhurudeen polled 53,179 votes against Thiaga Rajan's 35,151.
The result adds to TVK's remarkable run across Tamil Nadu. Vijay's party is currently the front-runner in the 234-seat assembly with a tally of 114, comprising 10 declared wins and leads in 104 more, just four seats short of the 118 needed for a majority. DMK sits second with a combined tally of 50, having won six seats and leading in 44. AIADMK is in contention with leads in 47 constituencies as counting continues across the state.
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