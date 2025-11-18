Madvi Hidma Killed: Most Wanted Maoist Commander Linked To Dantewada & Darbha Massacres Neutralised

Madvi Hidma, one of the most wanted Maoist commanders in the country, was killed by security forces in a major operation undertaken on Tuesday near the border dividing Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. The killing of Hidma, also known as Hidmalu and Santosh, is being dubbed by officials as one of the biggest blows to the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in recent years and a critical turning point in the country's decades-long insurgency.

Native to the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, Hidma had served almost two decades as a key operational functionary and rose to command the most lethal strike unit in the region.

Rise Through The Ranks And Command Structure

Hidma rose through the ranks due to his deep knowledge of the dense forests and established skills in command and operations of the Dandakaranya region.

The key position he held was that of chief of Battalion No. 1, the most formidable and lethal strike unit of the CPI (Maoist) in South Bastar.

Local Expertise: He was known for intimate knowledge about the challenging Abujhmad and Sukma-Bijapur forest belt.

Internal Elevation: He had been internally elevated to the post of secretary of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, or DKZC, one of the strong decision-making bodies of the organization.

Cadre Strength: Hidma headed a battalion of around 130–150 armed cadres drawn from the districts of Sukma and Bijapur and their surroundings.

Reward: His capture or neutralization carried cumulative rewards from central and state agencies exceeding ₹1 crore.

Link to Major Atrocities and Terror Attacks

Security agencies linked Hidma directly to almost every major Maoist attack carried out in the region of Dandakaranya over the past two decades.

2010 Dantewada Massacre: Linked to the attack killing 76 CRPF personnel.

2013 Darbha valley attack: Involved in the ambush that wiped out the top congress leadership in Chhattisgarh

2017 Sukma Attacks: The twin attacks in which 37 personnel lost their lives.

2021 Tarrem Ambush: Linked to the ambush in Bijapur.

2011 Tadmetla Attack: Agencies believe that he was present during the attack in which 75 CRPF men lost their lives.

Impact During The 2026 Mission Offensive

The elimination of Hidma is considered a major success for the security forces, which have increased their counter-insurgency operations under the Union government's Mission 2026.

Leadership Vacuum: The security agencies expect that Hidma’s death will create a big void in the leadership of the Maoists in south Bastar and is likely to paralyse their military structure.

Decisive Phase: The Inspector General of Police, Sunderraj P, said that the successful operation was part of the "decisive phase" of counter-insurgency efforts. The police again called upon the remaining Maoist cadres to surrender and come into the mainstream, warning that those continuing their violent activities would be dealt with legally.

Ongoing Operations: The authorities warned that operations would continue to monitor and dismantle the network of other senior leaders in the region.

