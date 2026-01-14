Magh Bihu 2026: PM Modi Wishes For Happiness, Prosperity And Success Of Everyone

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings to the people of Assam on the occasion of Magh Bihu and expressed hope that the festival would bring peace, good health, and happiness to everyone's lives.

In a letter addressed to the people of Assam, the Prime Minister conveyed his warm wishes and highlighted the cultural and social significance of the festival.

"Dear fellow citizen, warmest greetings to you and your family on the joyous occasion of Magh Bihu. Embodying the best of Assamese culture, this beautiful festival is indeed an occasion of joy, warmth, and brotherhood," PM Modi wrote.

Elaborating on the spirit of the festival, the Prime Minister said that Magh Bihu symbolises contentment and gratitude.

"The essence of Magh Bihu lies in contentment and gratitude. It marks the completion of the harvest season and offers an opportunity to appreciate the efforts of those who enrich our lives, particularly our hardworking farmers. It also encourages generosity and care among us. May this Magh Bihu bring peace, good health, and happiness to everyone's lives. I wish that the year ahead is filled with prosperity and success," he added.

Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu or Maghar Domahi, is one of the most important festivals of Assam.

Celebrated in the Assamese month of Magh, which usually falls between January and February, the festival marks the successful completion of the harvest season and the beginning of a new agricultural cycle.

This year, Magh Bihu will be celebrated on Thursday. The festivities begin a day earlier with Uruka, the last day of the Paush month, when communities come together to mark the onset of celebrations.

On Uruka, people build temporary huts known as Meji using bamboo, leaves, and thatch. Women prepare traditional bhog in the Bhelaghar, which includes special rice-based delicacies such as sunga pitha, til pitha, and coconut laddus. Families and villagers gather inside the Meji to dine together, sing, and celebrate, reflecting a strong sense of unity, togetherness, and cultural pride.

On the morning of Magh Bihu, the Meji huts are ceremonially burnt as part of a sacred ritual. The ashes are later scattered across farmlands, symbolising prayers for fertile soil and abundant crops. Various traditional rituals, including Tekeli Bhonga, buffalo fights, and prayers to ancestral deities, are also performed to seek blessings.

Magh Bihu is one of the three major Bihu festivals of Assam and is celebrated with traditional food, folk music, and dance. The festival marks gratitude for agricultural abundance and allows people to enjoy the fruits of their labour after months of hard work, promoting generosity and community bonding.