Magnitude 3.7 Earthquake Jolts Chamoli District In Uttarakhand
An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday, accprding to the National Centre for Seismology.
According to the NCS, the earthquake occured at a depth of 5km.
"EQ of M: 3.7, On: 30/11/2025 10:27:07 IST, Lat: 30.19 N, Long: 79.48 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Chamoli, Uttarakhand," the NCS said on X.
