NewsIndia
UTTARAKHAND

Magnitude 3.7 Earthquake Jolts Chamoli District In Uttarakhand

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday, accprding to the National Centre for Seismology.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2025, 11:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Representative Image

According to the NCS, the earthquake occured at a depth of 5km.

"EQ of M: 3.7, On: 30/11/2025 10:27:07 IST, Lat: 30.19 N, Long: 79.48 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Chamoli, Uttarakhand," the NCS said on X.
 

