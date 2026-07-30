/Magnitude 3.8 earthquake jolts Nashik in Maharashtra, tremors recorded at 2:37 am

Nashik (Maharashtra): A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck Nashik in Maharashtra during the early hours of Thursday (July 30), according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The earthquake was recorded at 2:37:41 am IST with its epicentre located at latitude 20.448 N and longitude 73.708 E. The tremor originated at a depth of 5 kilometres, the NCS said.
The agency shared the details through a post on X, confirming the location and intensity of the earthquake.
“EQ of M: 3.8, On: 30/07/2026 02:37:41 IST, Lat: 20.448 N, Long: 73.708 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Nashik, Maharashtra,” the NCS said in its update.
There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties following the earthquake.
The earthquake was classified as a shallow quake because its origin was only 5 kilometres below the surface. Earthquakes are generally recorded at depths ranging from the surface to around 700 kilometres below the ground.
According to scientific classification, earthquakes are divided into three categories based on depth – shallow, intermediate and deep. Shallow earthquakes occur closer to the earth’s surface and can cause stronger shaking because seismic waves travel a shorter distance before reaching populated areas.
The impact of an earthquake depends on several factors, including its magnitude, depth, distance from populated regions and the strength of local structures.
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake is considered a low-intensity tremor, though people living close to the epicentre may feel shaking. Such earthquakes are frequently detected by monitoring agencies across different parts of the world.
The National Center for Seismology tracks earthquake activity across India through a network of seismic stations spread across the country. The agency regularly issues updates on tremors, including details about magnitude, location and depth.
Maharashtra has several regions where seismic activity is monitored due to the presence of fault zones and past earthquake events. Nashik and surrounding areas have experienced tremors of varying intensity over the years, though most recorded earthquakes have been moderate.
The latest earthquake was detected during the early morning hours when most residents were asleep. Authorities and monitoring agencies are expected to continue tracking any further seismic activity in the region.
The NCS has advised people to rely on official updates for earthquake-related information and avoid spreading unverified claims after seismic events.
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