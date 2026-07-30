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  • /Magnitude 3.8 earthquake jolts Nashik in Maharashtra, tremors recorded at 2:37 am

Magnitude 3.8 earthquake jolts Nashik in Maharashtra, tremors recorded at 2:37 am

The tremor originated at a depth of 5 kilometres, the NCS said.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 04:40 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 04:40 AM IST
Magnitude 3.8 earthquake jolts Nashik in Maharashtra, tremors recorded at 2:37 am
Image Credit: Representative image (ANI)

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