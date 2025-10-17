Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2973336https://zeenews.india.com/india/magnitude-5-6-earthquake-hits-afghanistan-tremors-felt-in-jammu-and-kashmir-2973336.html
NewsIndia
AFGHANISTAN EARTHQUAKE TODAY

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In Jammu And Kashmir

30 AM IST on Friday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake, occurring at a depth of 51 kilometres, was also felt in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2025, 06:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In Jammu And KashmirRepresentative image. (Photo: IANS)

A strong earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck 47 kilometres north-northwest of Khandūd, Afghanistan, at 5:30 AM IST on Friday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake, occurring at a depth of 51 kilometres, was also felt in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on the same day, a 4.3-magnitude tremor shook areas 133 kilometres east of Kabul at a depth of 10 kilometres, as reported by the National Center for Seismology. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) confirmed a magnitude 5.66 quake near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh