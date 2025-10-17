Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In Jammu And Kashmir
A strong earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck 47 kilometres north-northwest of Khandūd, Afghanistan, at 5:30 AM IST on Friday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake, occurring at a depth of 51 kilometres, was also felt in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.
Earlier on the same day, a 4.3-magnitude tremor shook areas 133 kilometres east of Kabul at a depth of 10 kilometres, as reported by the National Center for Seismology. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) confirmed a magnitude 5.66 quake near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.
