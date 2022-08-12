MAH CET 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra released the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MAH CET 2022 admit cards. MAH MBA CET 2022 admit cards are now available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

Here's how to download MAH CET admit card 2022

Visit the official website of MAH CET 2022- cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the 'MAH CET Admit Card for MBA/ MMS' tab

Enter the MAH CET application/ registration number and password.

After submitting valid details, MAH CET admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the Maharashtra CET 2022 admit card for future references.

The Maharashtra CET 2022 for MMS and MBA is scheduled to be conducted on August 23, 24, and 25. Candidates appearing for this MBA entrance test should bring their MAH CET hall ticket along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination center on the date of the MAH CET examination for verification purposes.