MAH CET 2022: BHMCT Admit Card OUT at cetcell.mahacet.org- Direct link here

MAH CET Admit Card 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has issued the Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Common Entrance Test (BHMCT-CET) admit card 2022 today, August 11. Admit cards for the Maharashtra BHMCT CET 2022 are available at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates will need to log in with their application numbers and dates of birth in order to download the MAH BHMCT admit card. Up until August 21, 2022, you can download the BHMCT admission ticket.

The State CET Cell will conduct the BHMCT entrance exam on August 21. The BHMCT CET 2022 admit card will provide information such as the candidate's name and photo, the exam date and time, the reporting time, the address of the exam site, the candidate's personal information, and instructions for the exam day in addition to Covid rules. ALSO READ: SWAYAM January 2022 Semester Exam Registration Dates extended at swayam.nta.ac.in- Check latest notification here

MAH BHMCT CET Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download the hall ticket

Go to the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the 'MAH BHMCT admit card 2022' download link

Login with application number and date of birth

Submit details and download the MAH BHMCT CET Admit card 2022

Verify the details printed on the hall ticket

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates must carefully review their MAH BHMCT CET 2022 admission cards after downloading them, and they must inform the MAH Cet Cell right away if there are any errors. Candidates must carry MAH CET 2022 hall ticket and valid photo ID proof to the exam centre.



