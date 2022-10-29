topStories
MAH CET 2022 counselling: CAP round 1 provisional allotment result declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

MAH MBA CET 2022 CAP round 1 seat allotment results are now available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org, scroll down for direct link to download the results

Last Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 04:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

MAH CET 2022 MBA Seat Allotment 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the MAH MBA CET 2022 CAP round 1 seat allotment results. Candidates who have registered for the MBA counselling 2022 can now check the seat allotment result on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can check the MAH CET 2022 seat allotment following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here's how to check MAH CET 2022 seat allotment

  • Visit the official website- mahacet.org.in 
  • Click opn the Candidate login tab on the homepage
  • Login using the registration number and password
  • The MAH CET 2022 seat allotment will be displayed on the screen, download it
  • Take a print out and save it for future reference

 MAH MBA CET 2022 CAP round 1 seat allotment Direct Link

Candidates who have been alloted seats in the MAH MBA CET 2022 CAP round 1 are required to report to the allotted institute and confirmation of admission by submitting the relevant document and paying the fees for CAP round 1 from October 29 to October 31, 2022. 

MHT CET Counselling 2022MAH CET Counselling 2022CAP round 1 provisional allotment resultcetcell.mahacet.org

