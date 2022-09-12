MAH CET Result 2022: MAH CET Result DECLARED TODAY for B.P.Ed and B.Ed General at cetcell.mahacet.org- Direct link to check scorecard here

MAH CET Result 2022: Maharashtra CET Cell declared the MAH CET Result 2022 for the MAH B.P.Ed. CET 2022 and MAH B.ED General and Special CET 2022 today, September 12, 2022. According to the official schedule, these MAH CET Results are available on the official website and the results link will be activated at 5 pm today. Students can access their MAH CET Result on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Students must submit their application number, date of birth, and any other requested information in order to verify their results.

MAH CET Result 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the link provided for the necessary MAH CET Result.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Your MAH CET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future references.

The first round of the MAH B.P.Ed CET 2022 was held on August 2, while the second round was held on August 27. The dates of the MAH B.Ed General and Special CET 2022 are August 21–23, 2022.