MAH CET 2022

MAH CET Results 2022: MBA/MMS admit card to be released by TOMORROW at cetcell.mahacet.org- Here’s how to download

MAH CET admit card 2022: Candidates can download the admit card tomorrow at cetcell.mahacet.org, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 03:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

MAH CET Admit Card 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will issue the admit card of MAH CET 2022 tomorrow, August 13, in online mode. The official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, will host the MAH CET admission card 2022 for download. For downloading the MAH CET 2022 admit card, candidates would need their MAH CET MBA application number and date of birth. Examinees for the Maharashtra CET 2022 must bring their MAH CET hall ticket 2022 and a valid picture ID to the testing location on the exam day for verification.

The dates of the 2022 Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) for MBA/MMS are August 23, 24, and 25. Every year, thousands of students take the computer-based MAH CET MBA entrance exam. 1,32,190 individuals took the MAH MBA CET last year. ALSO READ: Telangana TS EAMCET 2022 result DECLARED at eamcet.tsche.ac.in- Direct link here

MAH CET 2022: Important Dates

MAH MBA CET 2022 events MAH CET 2022 dates
MAH CET admit card 2022 release date August 13, 2022, around 4 pm
MAH CET 2022 exam date August 23, 24 and 25
MAH CET MBA result date 2022 To be announced

MAH CET admit card 2022: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official MAH CET website, cetcell.mahacet.org. 

Step 2: Next, click on the link ‘MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022’.

Step 3: Then, go to the ‘Download Admit Card' tab.

Step 4: Enter your valid MAH CET 2022 application number and password and click on the ‘Login’ button. 

Step 5: MAH CET 2022 admit card for MBA entrance will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the MAH CET 2022 hall ticket.

Candidates must contact the exam assistance desk right once to get any errors or discrepancies with their MAH CET MBA 2022 hall ticket corrected. On working days, from 10 am to 6 pm, candidates can call the provided helpline number. Callers can reach MAH CET at 022-22016157/ 59/ 53/ 34/ 19/ 28.



 

 
 


 

