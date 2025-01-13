Adorned Ghats, Petal Showers, Chopper Rides Await Devotees At Maha Kumbh Today

Maha Kumbh 2025: Prayagraj is expected to witness over 45 crore people over one-and-a-half months, which starts on Monday with the 'Shahi Snan' on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima.

Many devotees gathered at the banks of Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati. They took holy dips and performed sacred rituals to mark this auspicious occasion.

"The arrangements here are very good. There is an arrangement for everything - for food and accommodation... the roads are also good." a devotee Vijay Kumar said, ANI reported.

Looking to a huge gathering in the Prayagraj, the state and central government have made significant arrangements on the special occasion of Maha Kumbh.

- Traffic Police authorities have made elaborate arrangements and implemented a detailed plan to manage traffic in the city. The entry route to the Sangam Mela area will be through Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Black Road), while the exit route will be via Triveni Marg.

- Akshayavat Darshan will be closed to visitors during major bathing festivals to manage the influx of devotees efficiently.

- The cost of a helicopter joyride at Maha Kumbh has been significantly reduced to Rs 1,296 per person, making it more affordable for visitors.

- Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar said that CM Yogi had given instructions to create circular security around Prayagraj, including the 7 routes connecting Prayagraj district and the districts falling on those routes and the border districts.

- The North Central Railway (NCR) is well-prepared to handle the massive influx of pilgrims for the Maha Kumbh, planning to operate over 300 trains, including 80 special services, to ensure smooth transportation for devotees arriving in Prayagraj.

- The police use advanced technology, including underwater drones and AI-enabled cameras, to enhance security. Approximately 2,700 AI cameras have been installed throughout the Kumbh area, while 113 underwater drones will monitor the waterways.

-Renowned artists from across the country will perform throughout the 40-day Mela. Notably, singer Shankar Mahadevan is set to perform at the Ganga Pandal on January 16.

- Arrangments were made to shower Flower petals on pilgrims during all major scan days, starting Monday. Over 20 quintals of rose petals will be scattered across 4,000 hectares.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)