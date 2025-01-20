Maha Kumbh 2025: Permanent Ghats Enhance Pilgrim Experience In Prayagraj

New Delhi: The grand Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is underway, drawing a huge number of devotees daily for a holy dip in the Ganga. This year, the event stands out not only for its spiritual significance but also for the government’s transformative infrastructure developments, including the construction of permanent (pucca) ghats.

These permanent structures have improved pilgrims' experiences, ensuring safer and more convenient access to the riverbanks.

With an estimated 400-500 million visitors expected throughout the event, the Maha Kumbh is set to be one of the largest religious gatherings in history.

The new permanent ghats, particularly the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat in Daraganj, are at the heart of this transformation, drawing widespread praise from devotees and local priests alike.

The Dashashwamedh Ghat, measuring 100 metres in length and 80 metres in width, has been entirely revamped, ensuring devotees can bathe without the risks associated with earlier temporary setups.

Vishal, a pilgrim from Kushinagar, remarked, “This is a Maha Kumbh occurring after 144 years, and the facilities this time are far better than ever. The permanent ghats have made bathing so much easier and safer. I encourage everyone to come and experience this incredible event. The government has truly outdone itself.”

Local priest Pramod Dubey echoed this sentiment, stating, “Earlier, the temporary ghats often caused injuries with sharp objects like bricks and glass. The construction of permanent ghats has eliminated such issues. This is a monumental effort by the government, and we are extremely satisfied.”

Millions of devotees, undeterred by the freezing temperatures, have been flocking to Prayagraj to immerse themselves in the holy waters. The improved infrastructure, along with enhanced safety and sanitation measures, has significantly added to their experience.

Meenu, a devotee shared her thoughts: “I came here alone but felt completely safe. The cleanliness and security measures are exceptional, and the permanent ghats have made the bathing experience so much more convenient. Everyone should come and witness this grandeur.”

Gita, another devotee, praised the government’s efforts, saying, “This is the first time such well-planned arrangements have been made. Earlier, temporary ghats posed many challenges, but this time, everything was perfect. The permanent ghats are a blessing for all of us.”

In addition to the permanent ghats, roads leading to the event have been widened, and access routes to the ghats have been improved to ensure a smooth flow of visitors.

With its unparalleled infrastructure and spiritual significance, the Maha Kumbh 2025, from January 13 to February 26 in Prayagraj, is drawing huge crowds of devotees.