Maha Kumbh 2025: President Murmu Takes Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, and said the huge gathering of faith and belief at the Maha Kumbh is a living symbol of India's rich cultural heritage.

After the dip in Sangam, Murmu offered a coconut to River Ganga and prayers to the Sun.

Later in a post on X, she said, "Today I had the good fortune of bathing in the holy confluence of Maa Ganga, Yamuna and the stream Saraswati in the divine atmosphere of Prayagraj Maha Kumbh."

The president said the Maha Kumbh gives the message of unity and spirituality to humanity.

"This huge gathering of faith and belief is a wonderful and living symbol of India's rich cultural heritage. Maha Kumbh gives the message of unity and spirituality to humanity. I pray to Maa Ganga that she keeps her blessings on everyone and keeps spreading happiness and peace in everyone's life," she added.

On her way to Sangam, the president fed grains to the migratory Siberian birds flocking the river.

Officials said while going by boat to Sangam Ghat, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told President Murmu that the green coloured water coming from one side was that of the Yamuna river while the yellow coloured water on the other side was that of the Ganga river.

"We are going to the confluence of these two rivers," the chief minister said.

The president also offered prayers at the Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman Temple.

Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Adityanath earlier received the

President on her arrival in Prayagraj, officials said.

Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. It will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.