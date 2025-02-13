Maha Kumbh 2025 To Enter Guinness World Records With THESE Milestones In Next Few Days — READ

Maha Kumbh 2025: The grand event of Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj is going on in full swing with lakhs of devotees taking a holy dip each day since the event began. There are still 10 days left before the grand celebrations come to an end. But it is already confirmed that this Maha Kumbh is all set to set several world records.

Once the event is concluded and data and statistics are compiled and reviewed, it will be evident that this Mahakumbh event will set a plethora of world records.

In fact, in the next three days, four new world records are likely to be created during the Mahakumbh.

The Guinness Book of World Records team has already arrived at the Sangam to observe and verify these records.

1. On February 14, 15,000 sanitation workers will clean a 10-kilometre stretch at the Sangam area simultaneously.

2. On February 15, 300 workers will enter the river to carry out cleaning.

3. On February 16, 1,000 e-rickshaws will operate along the Triveni Marg.

4. On February 17, a record will be set for taking handprints of 10,000 people.

Additionally, there is another record which is likely to be created by the end of the grand event — the most number of people bathing in a single place.

Meanwhile, in anticipation of the huge influx of devotees from February 15 to 17 (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday) during the final phase of Mahakumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has arranged 2,250 additional buses to facilitate smooth transportation.

Apart from the Amrit Snan, a significant number of devotees are expected to arrive in Prayagraj over the weekend, prompting the Transport Corporation to enhance its services for a seamless pilgrimage experience, according to an official statement.

Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge), Dayashankar Singh, has instructed officials to station officers at various temporary bus terminals in Prayagraj to ensure the uninterrupted operation of buses, the statement said.

He has also directed that a special action plan be devised to manage bus operations efficiently during the holiday rush.

"Nodal officers have been tasked with ensuring all necessary arrangements for the safe and smooth travel of devotees heading to the Mahakumbh. Additionally, strict accountability measures have been set in place, with nodal officers to be held responsible in case of any complaints or disruptions in transport services," the statement added.

So far, over 48 crore people have flocked to the Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13 and continues until February 26, to participate in the major Hindu pilgrimage on the banks of the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.