Maha Kumbh Ends With ‘Mahashivratri’ Snan: Massive Security, 4,500 Buses, 350 Trains Deployed For Devotees

Prayagraj: The Maha Kumbh 2025 will conclude with the final Amrit Snan on Mahashivratri, scheduled for Wednesday, February 26. Authorities have put elaborate arrangements in place to manage the massive influx of devotees expected for the last sacred bath at the religious congregation, which has so far witnessed a record participation of over 64 crore pilgrims.

Anticipating a surge of devotees, the entire mela area was declared a 'no vehicle zone' from 4 PM on Tuesday. Officials have urged pilgrims to take a dip at the nearest ghats to prevent overcrowding at the Sangam. Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is operating 4,500 buses to take the devotees to their destination.

The Railway Ministry announced plans for the safe return of pilgrims, stating that 350 trains have been scheduled to facilitate their journey home. “As the final Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh 2025 is scheduled for February 26, a large number of pilgrims from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, have gathered in Prayagraj to bathe at the Sangam,” a statement from the ministry said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is personally monitoring the arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the snan. “There are clear-cut directives to ensure the safety and security of devotees. The CM is monitoring all the arrangements himself,” a senior official told PTI.

The government has issued an advisory outlining designated ghats for pilgrims. Devotees arriving from Uttari Jhunsi have been advised to use Harishchandra Ghat and Old GT Ghat, while those coming from Dakshini Jhunsi should proceed to Arail Ghat. Other recommended ghats include Bharadwaj Ghat, Nagavasuki Ghat, Mori Ghat, Kali Ghat, Ram Ghat, and Hanuman Ghat for pilgrims entering through the Pande area. Officials said that pontoon bridges would be operated based on the crowd flow.

Security has been tightened, with 37,000 police personnel and 14,000 home guards deployed across the Maha Kumbh site. The authorities have installed 2,750 AI-based CCTV cameras, set up three Jal Police stations, 18 Jal Police control rooms, and 50 watch towers to oversee security measures.

“Besides large-scale security arrangements, we are also monitoring social media 24x7 to check any spread of misinformation regarding the Maha Kumbh,” DIG (Kumbh) Vaibhav Krishna told PTI.

On Tuesday, over a crore pilgrims arrived at Mahakumbh Nagar, the temporary 76th district of Uttar Pradesh created for the event. Amidst the spiritual fervor, devotees continued to pour into the Maha Kumbh area late into the night. Vendors selling ‘puja’ ware lined the streets as security personnel worked to regulate the crowds at the Sangam confluence.

Additional security measures have also been implemented at railway stations to ensure the safe departure of pilgrims. Deputy Superintendent of Police Yashwant Singh emphasized crowd control efforts at the platforms. “We have increased alertness ahead of the Mahakumbh snan on Mahashivratri. Additional security has been deployed here, after which the total number of personnel deployed is more than 350. Barricading has been done all around. A holding area has been set up, and passengers are being brought here. They are being given entry only after their train arrives at the platform. We are ensuring that the platform’s passengers do not exceed its capacity. All arrangements are in place,” he told ANI.

With stringent security measures and detailed logistical arrangements in place, authorities remain focused on ensuring a seamless culmination of the Maha Kumbh 2025.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)