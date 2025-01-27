Maha Kumbh From International Space Station: 'Well Lit', Says NASA Astronaut; Shares Breathtaking Pics

The Maha Kumbh, the world's largest religious gathering, has captivated global attention with its sheer scale and magnificence. With millions of devotees flocking to Prayagraj, the event has sparked widespread curiosity worldwide. Adding to the awe, stunning images of the gathering have now been shared from space. NASA astronaut Donald Pettit captured and shared breathtaking photos of the Maha Kumbh from the International Space Station (ISS), showcasing the event’s grandeur from a unique perspective.

"2025 Maha Kumbh Mela Ganges River pilgrimage from the ISS at night. The largest human gathering in the world is well lit," said Pettit on X.

2025 Maha Kumbh Mela Ganges River pilgrimage from the ISS at night. The largest human gathering in the world is well lit. pic.twitter.com/l9YD6o0Llo — Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) January 26, 2025

The Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13th with the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima, has already seen an incredible turnout. In just the first 14 days, over 110 million devotees have taken a holy dip in the sacred waters of Prayagraj.

On Sunday, amidst the ongoing spiritual grandeur of the Maha Kumbh Mela, Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri met with Swami Chidanand Saraswati, the President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, further highlighting the confluence of faith and wisdom at this historic event.

The Maha Kumbh is held every 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion. The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India.