New Delhi: As the 'Mauni Amavasya' approaches, devotees at Maha Kumbh 2025 have expressed immense satisfaction with the arrangements, highlighting a stark contrast to the Kumbh held under SP governments and remarked that "it was not like this."

One devotee shared, “I came here earlier during the Kumbh when the SP government was in power, and it wasn’t as well-managed, it was not like this. Under Yogi Adityanath’s government, the arrangements are excellent, and the management is outstanding. The crowd is huge, but everything is being handled efficiently.”

As of January 27, over 10 lakh Kalpwasis and 46.64 lakh devotees have already taken a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam, with the total number of dips recorded till January 26 exceeding 13.21 crore.

The large turnout, expected to rise further, has been smoothly managed due to improved infrastructure and robust security measures.

Prayagraj Junction, one of the major transit points for pilgrims, has been bustling with heavy crowds.

To manage this, authorities have implemented enhanced traffic control and security arrangements.

Police, Railway Protection Force (RPF), and other officials have been deployed to ensure the smooth movement of devotees and maintain safety.

Another devotee commented, “The management has been outstanding. From travel to taking the dip, everything has been very comfortable. I’m extremely satisfied with the arrangements, and I truly appreciate the efforts put in by the administration.”

Despite the growing number of pilgrims, the seamless coordination between local authorities, the state government, and central agencies has ensured that the experience remains smooth.

The government has been praised for its attention to safety, cleanliness, and convenience, with no significant disruptions so far.

As the event continues, the meticulous planning and efforts have made Maha Kumbh 2025 a success, providing a peaceful and well-organised environment for the millions of devotees.