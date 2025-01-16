Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Is Rain Going To Play Spoilsport In Grand Celebration? IMD Says THIS

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that the Prayagraj region, where the Maha Kumbh is taking place, is to have a partly cloudy sky with light rain and dense to very dense fog on Thursday, January 16.

"Weather forecast and warning/advice of Prayagraj region issued by India Meteorological Department for January 16, 2025.

"The region is likely to have a partly cloudy sky with light rain and dense to very dense fog (00-200 m) at some places during late night/morning," IMD posted on X.

Meanwhile, thousands of devotees took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, a sacred confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati, here on Thursday morning, the fourth day of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh.

Over 6 crore devotees have participated in the world's biggest religious congregation; over 3.5 crore on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14.

Given the massive influx of pilgrims, the Prayagraj administration has established an AI-based computerized lost and found centre.

Sharing details about the centre, Additional Mela Adhikari Vivek Chaturvedi told ANI, "An AI-based lost and found centre has been set up. Arrangements are made there for accommodation, clothes and food for the people who are lost... There has not been a single case in which we have not been able to reunite children or lost people with their relatives. We have received a good response from the computerised lost and found centre... If there is a case in which we have not been able to reunite a person with his relatives, then the administration takes them to their home at its own expense."

On Wednesday, a 21-member delegation from 10 countries arrived at Arail Tent City in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The delegation is scheduled to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

The delegation, invited by the External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, will take a sacred dip at Triveni Sangam on Thursday.

The visiting group includes representatives from Fiji, Finland, Guyana, Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This showcases the global interest in this spiritual event, which is a symbol of India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

During their visit, the delegation will participate in a heritage walk to explore the rich cultural and historical legacy of Prayagraj.

They will also enjoy an aerial view of the Mahakumbh area during a helicopter ride. Dinner and rest arrangements have also been made at the tent city for their convenience.

The statement noted that the Mahakumbh, organised under the leadership of the Yogi government, has drawn global attention this year.

Their accommodations have been arranged at the Tent City in Arail, an initiative by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation.

Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).