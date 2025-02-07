Advertisement
NewsIndia
MAHA KUMBH 2025

Maha Kumbh Mela Fire: Massive Blaze Reported In Yamuna Puram Sector, Rescue On | Video

Massive blaze out at the Kumbh Mela premises, with the incident being reported in the Yamuna Puram sector. Authorities rushed to the scene to control the fire.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2025, 11:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Maha Kumbh Mela Fire: Massive Blaze Reported In Yamuna Puram Sector, Rescue On | Video (Representative image)

Maha Kumbh Fire: A fire broke out at the Kumbh Mela premises, with the incident being reported in the Yamuna Puram sector in Sector 18, Shankaracharya Marg of Mela area. Authorities rushed to the scene to control the blaze, and efforts to douse the fire are underway. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and officials are assessing the extent of the damage.

Further details are awaited. 

