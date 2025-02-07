Maha Kumbh Mela Fire: Massive Blaze Reported In Yamuna Puram Sector, Rescue On | Video
Massive blaze out at the Kumbh Mela premises, with the incident being reported in the Yamuna Puram sector. Authorities rushed to the scene to control the fire.
Maha Kumbh Fire: A fire broke out at the Kumbh Mela premises, with the incident being reported in the Yamuna Puram sector in Sector 18, Shankaracharya Marg of Mela area. Authorities rushed to the scene to control the blaze, and efforts to douse the fire are underway. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and officials are assessing the extent of the damage.
Further details are awaited.
#WATCH | Prayagraj | A fire breaks out in Sector 18, Shankaracharya Marg of Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra. Fire tenders are at the spot. More detail awaited pic.twitter.com/G4hTeXyRd9 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025
