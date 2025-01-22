'Maha Kumbh Not A Place To Take Political Decisions': Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Govt Over Cabinet Meet In Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Yogi government on Wednesday for holding a cabinet meeting at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and said, "Kumbh or Prayagraj is not the place where politics or political decisions should be taken." Kannauj MP Akhilesh Yadav's scathing attack comes as the cabinet meeting under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is underway in Prayagraj.

"Kumbh or Prayagraj is not the place where politics or political decisions should be taken. To organise cabinet meeting at Kumbh is political. Many of us (Samajwadi party people) must have gone to take a holy dip but didn't post a picture or told you (media)," Yadav said.

Earlier, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prashad Maurya informed that important decisions will be taken in the Cabinet meeting. "Many important decisions will be taken in the Cabinet meeting today. All cabinet members along with the CM will also take a holy dip at Sangam today. All 54 ministers of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet have been invited to this meeting, which is expected to approve several significant proposals and schemes for the state.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with the entire cabinet, will take the holy dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam.

This isn't the first time CM Yogi has led his cabinet to the Sangam. In 2019, during the Kumbh Mela, he took a ceremonial dip along with his ministers, Akhada Parishad President Narendra Giri, and other saints.

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world. The key 'snan' dates left are: January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Uttar Pradesh police deployed over 10,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces for the event's security. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed a "water ambulance" stationed at Sangam to ensure the safety of devotees. The Maha Kumbh began on January 13 and will continue until February 26.