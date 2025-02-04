Maha Kumbh Stampede: CM Yogi Identifies 120 Suspects Behind Chaos From War Room

Maha Kumbh Stampede: Authorities suspect a conspiracy behind the stampede during the Mauni Amavasya at the Maha Kumbh Mela. The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are leading a thorough investigation, using AI-powered cameras to track suspects. Investigators have identified 120 people involved in the case. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched 'Operation 120' to oversee the inquiry.

AI Cameras Capture Suspicious Individuals

AI cameras at the Maha Kumbh Mela have tracked 120 suspects who arrived in a single bus. Investigators are probing whether these individuals spread rumors or planned the stampede.

Mobile Surveillance Yields Key Leads

The STF discovered suspicious mobile numbers active during the stampede, but these numbers were later switched off. These numbers are under surveillance now. CCTV and drone footage are also being reviewed to uncover suspicious activities.

Over 16,000 Mobile Numbers Under Investigation

The STF is investigating over 16,000 mobile numbers active in the Sangam Nauj area during the event. Authorities are focusing on more than 100 of these numbers and identifying individuals who were part of the crowd. Eyewitnesses and victims said a group of young men caused chaos by pushing and shoving, prompting authorities to examine CCTV footage for their identities.

Questioning Street Vendors for Clues

Police are questioning street vendors, including those selling religious items, to gather information about any unusual activity before the stampede. Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) and STF Chief Amitabh Yash is stationed in Prayagraj, with intelligence agencies on high alert.

CM Yogi Monitors Situation from 'War Room'

On Vasant Panchami, during the third Amrit Snan, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath monitored the situation from a 'war room' starting at 3 AM. He ordered officials to ensure tight security for the Maha Kumbh and closely watch for any suspicious activities. A special team is investigating every aspect of the incident.

Accident or Deliberate Conspiracy?

Investigators are working to determine whether the stampede at the Maha Kumbh was an accident or part of a bigger conspiracy. 'Operation 120' is examining every angle of the incident, with STF and ATS teams leading the effort.