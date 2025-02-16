Maha Kumbh Triggers Massive Traffic Near UP-MP Border, NH-30 Sees Unprecedented Rush

Traffic heading towards the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj has surged at the Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border, prompting authorities to stay on high alert, officials said on Sunday.

At the Chakghat border in Rewa, around 1,000 vehicles were moving towards Prayagraj every hour, while nearly 800 were returning during the same period, officials reported.

Prayagraj is about 45 km from Chakghat, and the first parking facility for Maha Kumbh visitors has been set up just six km from the border in Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have arranged "holding areas" and help centers to manage the crowd efficiently.

“In the last 24 hours, traffic on National Highway 30 towards Prayagraj has increased significantly. Many people are also returning, adding to the vehicle count,” said Saket Prakash Pandey, Inspector General (IG) of Rewa range.

"As of now, we are not stopping vehicles at Bela, Gangev, and Chakghat holding points, but police and administration remain on high alert," he added.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Udit Mishra stated that while there is no major traffic congestion, the number of vehicles has increased due to the weekend rush.

To manage the flow, the administration has enhanced facilities at holding areas and strengthened help centers. Similar arrangements have been made in Maihar, Katni, and Satna districts of Madhya Pradesh, officials confirmed.

Traffic has risen at the border since Prayagraj city and the Maha Kumbh fairgrounds have been declared "no-vehicle zones," they added.

Earlier this month, heavy traffic jams were reported on the 250-km-long stretch from Katni to the MP-UP border due to the influx of pilgrims heading to the Maha Kumbh.

The Maha Kumbh began on January 13 and will conclude on February 26.

(With PTI inputs)