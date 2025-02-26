Maha Shivratri: From Narendra Modi To Droupadi Murmu, Leaders Extend Wishes

As the people across the nation celebrate the festival of Maha Shivratri, political leaders across party lines extended their wishes on the auspicious occasion on Wednesday.

Wishing the nation on the occasion of the Maha Shivratri, President Droupadi Murmu took to social media platform X and extended greetings to all the people in the country.

“I extend my heartfelt greetings to all my countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. I pray that the blessings of the Supreme God Mahadev remain on all of us and that our country continues to move ahead on the path of progress,” she said.

मैं सभी देशवासियों को महाशिवरात्रि के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक बधाई देती हूं। मेरी प्रार्थना है कि हम सब पर देवाधिदेव महादेव की कृपा बनी रहे तथा हमारा देश निरंतर प्रगति के पथ पर आगे बढ़ता रहे। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 26, 2025

The occasion of Mahashivratri marks the marriage of Lord Shiva, who is known by many other names including Mahadeva, Shambhu, and more, with Goddess Parvati. As the festival is considered auspicious for spiritual growth and signifies the victory over darkness and ignorance, the leaders across the country have extended their wishes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to X to wish people on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. He said, “I wish all my countrymen a very happy Mahashivratri, a festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. May this divine occasion bring happiness, prosperity and good health to all of you, and also strengthen the resolve for a developed India. Har Har Mahadev!”

सभी देशवासियों को भगवान भोलेनाथ को समर्पित पावन-पर्व महाशिवरात्रि की असीम शुभकामनाएं। यह दिव्य अवसर आप सभी के लिए सुख-समृद्धि और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य लेकर आए, साथ ही विकसित भारत के संकल्प को सुदृढ़ करे, यही कामना है। हर-हर महादेव! pic.twitter.com/4gYM5r4JnR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2025

Extending wishes on the festival of Maha Shivratri, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on X, “Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the holy festival of Mahashivratri. This festival of union of Shiva and Shakti is a great festival of spirituality, introspection and faith. I pray to Devadhidev Mahadev for the welfare of all.”

महाशिवरात्रि के पावन पर्व की समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। शिव और शक्ति के मिलन का यह पर्व अध्यात्म, आत्मचिंतन और आस्था का महापर्व है। देवाधिदेव महादेव से सभी के कल्याण की कामना करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/V4R4QAEEKQ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 26, 2025

Other political leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rekha Gupta, Atishi, and others, also poured in wishes for the occasion.

Kharge, President of the Indian National Congress, extended his heartiest greetings to the countrymen saying, “May the blessings of Lord Mahadev remain on everyone, may prosperity, progress and happiness reside in your life, this is my prayer.”

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended her greetings to the people on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. She expressed her prayers for the blessings of Lord Shiva and the progress of Delhi and the country.

“I want to extend my best wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of MahaShivratri. I pray that the blessings of Bhole Nath stay with us and that Delhi and the country progress,” CM Gupta told ANI.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal offered prayers at the Gauri Shankar Temple on the occasion of Maha Shivratri with the CM.

Khandelwal expressed his hope that Maha Shivratri would bring prosperity to people's lives and prayed for the country's development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership

“Today, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and I have offered prayers at Gauri Shankar Temple. I hope that Maha Shivratri brings prosperity to the lives of the people of the country. I have prayed to Lord Shiv that the country develops under the leadership of PM Modi,” Khandelwal said.

As devotees continue to flock to Prayagraj on the last day of Maha Kumbh for the final ‘snan,’ UP CM Yogi Adityanath also joined other leaders in wishing people on Maha Shivratri.

“….. Wish all devotees and residents of the state a very happy Mahashivratri, the holy festival dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva! May the grace of Lord Mahadev and Mother Parvati bring welfare to all and salvation of the entire creation. Har Har Mahadev!,” he said.

नमो देवादिदेवाय महादेवाय ते नमः।

त्र्यम्बकाय नमस्तुभ्यं त्रिशूलवरधारिणे।।



त्रिभुवनपति भगवान शिव की आराधना और उपासना को समर्पित पावन महापर्व महाशिवरात्रि की सभी श्रद्धालुओं एवं प्रदेश वासियों को हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं!



देवाधिदेव महादेव और माता पार्वती की कृपा से सभी का कल्याण… pic.twitter.com/Y7cdimGI6T — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 25, 2025

The Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly also took to X to extend her wishes for the festival and said, “Heartiest greetings of Mahashivratri to all countrymen. On this holy day, I pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to bless everyone with happiness, prosperity, and good health.

Om Namah Shivay..”

Further, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) founder Arvind Kejriwal wished the people of the nation on the occasion of Maha Shivratri and wrote on X, “Best wishes to you on Maha Shivratri.

May Lord Shiva shower his blessings upon you and give you happiness, prosperity and health.”

आपको महाशिवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



भगवान शिव आप पर अपनी कृपा रखें और आपको सुख, समृद्धि, स्वास्थ्य प्रदान करें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2025

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Chief Minister, too extended the wishes and said, “...On the auspicious occasion of #Mahashivratri2025, I pray to Mahadev to bless everyone with an abundance of peace and prosperity.”

कर्पूरगौरं करुणावतारं

संसारसारम् भुजगेन्द्रहारम् ।

सदावसन्तं हृदयारविन्दे

भवं भवानीसहितं नमामि ॥



On the auspicious occasion of #Mahashivratri2025, I pray to Mahadev to bless everyone with an abundance of peace and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/fswJKzwbfk — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 26, 2025

Other senior Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, extended their heartfelt wishes to the people on the occasion of Mahashivratri, invoking the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti.



Rahul Gandhi conveyed his greetings on X, writing, "Heartiest greetings to everyone on the holy festival of Maha Shivratri. May the blessings of Shiv Shakti always remain on you. Har Har Mahadev."

सभी को महाशिवरात्रि के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!



शिवशक्ति की कृपा आप सब पर हमेशा बनी रहे। हर हर महादेव। pic.twitter.com/w2fGK8SLof — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 26, 2025

During the Maha Shivratri celebration, devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and participate in night-long vigils to seek the deity's blessings.

Meanwhile at Maha Kumbh, devotees from across the country arrived in large numbers at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj in the early hours for the last 'Snan', coinciding with Maha Shivratri.

The first Amrit Snan of Paush Purnima began on January 13, followed by Snan on Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Basant Panchami on February 3, Maghi Purnima on February 12, and the last snan on February 26, Maha Shivaratri.

As per Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Maha Shivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India.

