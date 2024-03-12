Mahadev App Case: ED Freezes Assets Worth Rs 580 Cr Of 'Hawala-Operator'; Search On For Suspected Mastermind

In a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the money laundering case linked to the Mahadev app, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken a key step by freezing multiple security holdings valued at more than Rs 580 crore belonging to a Dubai-based "hawala operator." According to reports, the ED carried out fresh raids on February 28 at various locations across Kolkata, Gurugram, Delhi, Indore, Mumbai, Bhopal, and Raipur, leading to the confiscation of cash and valuables amounting to Rs 3.64 crore. If reports are to be believed, Law enforcement agencies have also intensified efforts to apprehend Ratan Lal Jain, who is among the key suspects.

As per reports, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has apprehended nine individuals in connection with the ongoing case. The Mahadev app is suspected to have generated illicit funds, allegedly used for offering bribes to politicians and bureaucrats in Chhattisgarh. The ED has filed two charge sheets against the primary promoters of the app, Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, and conducted numerous raids. The estimated proceeds of crime in this instance are approximately Rs 6,000 crore, as reported by the ED. In the course of the investigation in Raipur, Shubham Soni was arrested for engaging in financial transactions worth crores of rupees with Pradeep Talreja and Ratanlal Jain from Bhopal, who have affiliations with the Mahadev Satta app.

There have been reports alleging Jain's connection with Pakistan as well but there are no official words yet on this. Many reports alleged that Jain's influence spans from Bhopal to Dubai, where he allegedly manages various illegal betting platforms, including the Mahadev App.

The Mahadev app case revolves around accusations of unlawful betting facilitated through the application, implicating several individuals, including notable figures such as Ratan Lal Jain, Girish Talreja, and others. The actions taken by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) indicate a stringent crackdown on the illicit activities linked to the app and its operators.