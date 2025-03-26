The CBI on Wednesday carried out searches at the residence of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, officials said.

The probe agency teams swooped down at the residence of Baghel in Raipur and Bhilai as well as the residential premises of a senior police officer and a close associate of the former chief minister, they said. The raids were also being carried out at the places linked to Baghel's close aides, news agency IANS reported, citing media reports.

Raipur | CBI arrives at the residence of former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. pic.twitter.com/sQKnCZy6bR — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2025

At around 7.45 a.m., a CBI team went to the house of Bhilai MLA Devendra Yadav to investigate the Mahadev case. But Devendra's supporters were not allowing the CBI officers to enter the house. A central agency team was at the residence of Baghel's advisor, Vinod Verma. Further details were awaited, as also the official confirmation.

This is a developing story, details to follow......