Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2877408https://zeenews.india.com/india/mahadev-betting-app-case-cbi-raids-bhupesh-baghels-residence-in-chhattisgarh-2877408.html
NewsIndia
BHUPESH BAGHEL

Mahadev Betting App Case: CBI Raids Bhupesh Baghel's Residence In Chhattisgarh

CBI arrives at the residence of former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2025, 09:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mahadev Betting App Case: CBI Raids Bhupesh Baghel's Residence In Chhattisgarh File Photo of Bhupesh Baghel. (Photo: ANI)

The CBI on Wednesday carried out searches at the residence of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, officials said.

The probe agency teams swooped down at the residence of Baghel in Raipur and Bhilai as well as the residential premises of a senior police officer and a close associate of the former chief minister, they said. The raids were also being carried out at the places linked to Baghel's close aides, news agency IANS reported, citing media reports.

At around 7.45 a.m., a CBI team went to the house of Bhilai MLA Devendra Yadav to investigate the Mahadev case. But Devendra's supporters were not allowing the CBI officers to enter the house. A central agency team was at the residence of Baghel's advisor, Vinod Verma. Further details were awaited, as also the official confirmation.

 

This is a developing story, details to follow......

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK