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  • /Mahadev betting scandal case: CBI files multiple charge sheets; submits fresh evidence

Mahadev betting scandal case: CBI files multiple charge sheets; submits fresh evidence

The CBI has already secured Red Corner Notices against four main accused. 

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 08:22 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 08:22 PM IST
Mahadev betting scandal case: CBI files multiple charge sheets; submits fresh evidence

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