/Mahadev betting scandal case: CBI files multiple charge sheets; submits fresh evidence

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has dealt a major blow to India's largest illegal online betting syndicate by filing 11 fresh charge sheets in the high-profile Mahadev App gambling case. The development marks a significant escalation in the probe into the multi-crore racket allegedly run from abroad. In one set of cases, the CBI filed six charge sheets against six accused, Ashim Das, Rohit Gulati, Vikas Chhaparia, Anil Dhammani, Vishal Ahuja, and Dheeraj Ahuja, for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, along with cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).