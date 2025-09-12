'Mahagathbandhan Alliance Government Is Set To Be Formed In Bihar': RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav On Upcoming Election

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said he is confident that the Mahagathbandhan alliance will win the upcoming elections, as people are in the mood for change.

"We believe people in Bihar want change. There has been an NDA government at the Centre for 11 years and in Bihar for 20 years. NITI Aayog's report indicates that it is the poorest state, with high poverty and migration rates, and many people are troubled by crime and corruption. So we feel people are in the mood for change this time... a clear mandate will come and the Mahagathbandhan alliance government is set to be formed," he said.

Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar consists of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Indian National Congress (INC) and Left parties, including Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation-CPIML (Liberation) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM).