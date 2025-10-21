Mahagathbandhan Completely Broken, RJD Never Been Honest To Congress: Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary

Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary on Tuesday said that the opposition's Mahagathbandhan alliance is "completely broken", while asserting that Rashtriya Janata Dal is not honest towards Congress when it comes to the distribution of seats.

Speaking to ANI, Choudhary said, "Nitish Kumar looked very good; his campaign has begun. The current is quite in favour of the NDA, so there are no problems anywhere. The work done by Nitish Kumar is clearly showing a positive trend."

The polling for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, and votes will be counted on November 14.

On the Mahagathbandhan seat sharing, Choudhary said, "After such a long period of exercise, you are now having a friendly fight. It means you couldn't establish mutual coordination. In a way, their alliance has completely broken. RJD has never been honest towards Congress."

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal accused the Mahagathbandhan of "selling tickets to candidates for money" in the assembly election on Monday. He also suggested that there's "infighting" within the alliance."

"The voters of Bihar are seeing the infighting in the Mahagathbandhan and how they are selling tickets for money... The mahagathbandhan has not been able to divide the seats till date... How will it run the government?" Dilip Jaiswal said.

He further slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who he believed is attempting to "snatch" the term "Jan Nayak" from Bihar's former CM Karpoori Thakur. BJP Bihar President called this an "insult to Bihar and the backward community."

Dilip Jaiswal criticism of Rahul Gandhi comes after several Congress leaders used "Jan Nayak" term for him. The term is commonly associated with Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur.

Meanwhile, on Monday the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) released its list of 143 candidates, effectively concluding prolonged seat-sharing talks within the Mahagathbandhan alliance. However, the alliance suffered a blow as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) formally withdrew from the elections.

With this announcement the shape of the Mahagathbandhan alliance is also clear with RJD contesting 143, Congress 61, CPI ML 20 and the remaining likely to go to Mukesh Sahani's VIP.