'Mahagathbandhan Is Now Divided Bandhan' : BJP’s Prakash Reddy Taunts Opposition Amid Bihar Seat-Sharing Row

Telangana BJP spokesperson Prakash Reddy launched a scathing attack on the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar, asserting that the coalition is in disarray ahead of the state elections.

Reddy also mentioned ,"The so-called Mahagathbandhan is now not a gathbandhan, it is a divided bandhan. They are not united, including the Congress party, RJD, and other political parties. They are divided now. NDA is facing a divided gathbandhan, not Mahagathbandhan. People are observing it. I think Mahagathbandhan will lose these elections badly... They won't come into power, that much is sure."

Reddy also took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning his absence from the Bihar campaign trail.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Rahul Gandhi was doing a padayatra for 'vote chori', now I don't know where he is today. When people started asking questions about the allegation he made about 'vote chori', he started escaping from the Bihar..... I think his voice has no place, no value in Bihar politics. If there is anything, it is largely due to the RJD. However, RJD's family members are making allegations against each other... People will not believe them... They have no faith in RJD or Congress," he remarked.

Drawing parallels with Telangana, Reddy accused the Congress of failing to deliver on its promises.

"Congress made several promises in Telangana, but none of the guarantees have been implemented, and it is exposed here. The same exposure they are facing now in Bihar," he stated, expressing confidence in the NDA's prospects. "On 14th November, NDA will form the Govt in Bihar," Reddy asserted.

The 2025 Bihar Elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.