Bihar Election 2025: The Mahagathbandhan on Thursday announced Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav as their Chief Ministerial face, while Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) convenor Mukesh Sahani was projected as the Deputy Chief Minister. This ended the tussle between the Mahagathbandhan as the Congress agreed to play safe by accepting the demands of the RJD and the VIP, despite contesting around 70 seats. Notably, this move can put the BJP-JDU-led NDA under pressure and change the poll equations as well. While Congress will also look to get a Deputy CM post if the alliance wins, the well-calculated move has not only given a breather to the fragile harmony in the Mahagathbandhan, but now also poses a caste equation challenge for the NDA.

Tejashwi As CM

Tejashwi Yadav, as the Bihar Chief Minister, can woo a certain section of voters. The RJD has already played its Muslim-Yadav cards. Bihar has around 18 per cent Muslim population and 14 per cent of the Yadav population. The majority of the Yadavs and Muslims vote for the RJD/Mahagathbandhan. Tejashwi Yadav, being a youth leader, enjoys a good support among young voters. Of the 7.43 crore voters, there are around 1.63 crore youth voters in the state. They play a crucial role when it comes to employment and Tejashwi’s promise of one government job per household, if it resonates with the public, can help the Mahagathbandhan put up a strong fight.

Mukesh Sahani As Deputy CM

VIP leader Mukesh Sahani has self-declared himself the Deputy Chief Minister months before and today, he made allies agree to his demand by threatening a rebellion. Sahani, who was demanding two dozen seats, has now settled for 15 but with the Deputy CM post claim, he has sent a strong appeal to the communities he represents. The 44-year-old leader is expected to woo the voters from the Mallah (sub-caste of the Nishad community), Sahani, and Nishad communities, who account for nine per cent electorate.

Bihar Election 2025

The 2025 Bihar elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state. The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.