Mahakumbh 2025: Over 1 Crore Take Holy Dip At Prayagraj Sangam; Akharas Lead First ‘Amrit Snan’ Today On Makar Sankranti

Mahakumbh Nagar: Over one crore devotees bathed in the sacred Sangam on Monday. A record turnout is expected for the first ‘Amrit Snan’ of Mahakumbh Mela 2025, scheduled for Tuesday, on Makar Sankranti. Seers and Naga Sadhus reached Sangam early in the morning for the holy dip. All 13 Akharas of the Sanatan Dharma have been assigned the date, order and time for their respective holy bath on January 14.

The first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh holds significance as It follows the major 'snan' held on Monday at Sangam during Paush Poornima. The event is unique as it involves the participation of 'Akharas' on Makar Sankranti – a hindu festival marking the shift of the Sun from the Southern to the Northern hemisphere.

MahaKumbh 2025, the world’s largest religious gathering, has begun in Prayagraj. The 45-day spiritual event spans a massive 10,000-acre area. The Uttar Pradesh government has made extensive arrangements for the Mela. This includes 1.5 lakh toilets, 15,000 sanitation workers, 2,500 Ganga Seva Doots (volunteers), and 1.5 lakh tents, ANI reported.

