Mahakumbh 2025: Over 1 Crore Take Holy Dip At Prayagraj Sangam; Akharas Lead First ‘Amrit Snan’ Today On Makar Sankranti
The first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh holds significance as It follows the major 'snan' held on Monday at Sangam during Paush Poornima.
Trending Photos
Mahakumbh Nagar: Over one crore devotees bathed in the sacred Sangam on Monday. A record turnout is expected for the first ‘Amrit Snan’ of Mahakumbh Mela 2025, scheduled for Tuesday, on Makar Sankranti. Seers and Naga Sadhus reached Sangam early in the morning for the holy dip. All 13 Akharas of the Sanatan Dharma have been assigned the date, order and time for their respective holy bath on January 14.
The first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh holds significance as It follows the major 'snan' held on Monday at Sangam during Paush Poornima. The event is unique as it involves the participation of 'Akharas' on Makar Sankranti – a hindu festival marking the shift of the Sun from the Southern to the Northern hemisphere.
MahaKumbh 2025, the world’s largest religious gathering, has begun in Prayagraj. The 45-day spiritual event spans a massive 10,000-acre area. The Uttar Pradesh government has made extensive arrangements for the Mela. This includes 1.5 lakh toilets, 15,000 sanitation workers, 2,500 Ganga Seva Doots (volunteers), and 1.5 lakh tents, ANI reported.
Maha Kumbh 2025 | Latest Updates
-
Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Ravindra Puri told PTI that the Amrit Snan would start at 5:30 am on Tuesday.
-
Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara took the first Amrit Snan on Tuesday. They left their camp around 5:15 am and reached the ghat with their massive processions. The Akharas have 40 minutes each for bathing.
-
Shri Taponidhi Panchayati Shri Niranjani Akhara and Shri Panchayati Akhara Anand will be the second ones to take Amrit Snan. In the third place, three Sanyasi Akharas will take Amrit Snan and they include Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, Shri Panchdashnam Aawahan Akhara and Shri Panchagni Akhara.
-
Mahant Ravindra Puri stated that the commonly used terms ‘shahi snan’ and ‘peshwai’ for the Kumbh have been renamed as ‘Amrit Snan’ and ‘Chhavni Pravesh,’ PTI reported.
-
Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Vaibhav Krishna told ANI that the Sangam would be divided into two sections—one for the Akharas' holy dip and the other for devotees.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv