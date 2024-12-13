Advertisement
Mahakumbh 2025: PM Modi To Inaugurate ₹5,500 Crore Projects In Prayagraj Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate key temple corridors such as the Bharadwaj Ashram Corridor, Shringverpur Dham Corridor, Akshayvat Corridor, and Hanuman Mandir Corridor. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2024, 08:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Mahakumbh 2025: PM Modi To Inaugurate ₹5,500 Crore Projects In Prayagraj Today File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday to launch and inaugurate development projects worth approximately ₹5,500 crore. The initiatives aim to enhance infrastructure, connectivity, and spiritual tourism in preparation for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi will commence his visit around 12:15 p.m. with a pooja and darshan at the Sangam Nose, followed by prayers at Akshay Vat Vriksh, Hanuman Mandir, and Saraswati Koop. He will then tour the Mahakumbh exhibition site before inaugurating the projects.

Key Development Projects

The Prime Minister will inaugurate multiple initiatives designed to improve Prayagraj’s infrastructure, including:

Road and Rail Connectivity: Ten new Road Over Bridges (RoBs) or flyovers and permanent ghats along with riverfront roads to ensure seamless connectivity and cater to the influx of devotees during the Mahakumbh Mela.

Clean Ganga Mission: Projects for interception, diversion, and treatment of minor drains flowing into the Ganga, ensuring zero untreated water discharge into the river, in line with PM Modi’s commitment to a “Swachh and Nirmal Ganga.”

Temple Corridors: Inauguration of key temple corridors such as the Bharadwaj Ashram Corridor, Shringverpur Dham Corridor, Akshayvat Corridor, and Hanuman Mandir Corridor. These corridors will improve ease of access for devotees and promote spiritual tourism.

Infrastructure Enhancements: Projects related to drinking water and power infrastructure for better civic amenities in Prayagraj.

Kumbh Sah’AI’yak Chatbot Launch

In a tech-driven move, PM Modi will launch the Kumbh Sah'AI'yak Chatbot, an AI-based virtual assistant designed to provide real-time guidance, updates, and information for devotees attending the Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

