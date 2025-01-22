Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Govt To Hold Special Cabinet Meet Amid Celebrations — Check Agenda

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh government will hold a special cabinet meeting at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj today. UP Director General of Police Prashant Kumar informed that the meeting will be held at noon, afterwards CM Yogi Adityanath along with other ministers will take a bath at Maha Kumb. "The cabinet meeting will be held at noon, after that all the cabinet ministers along with the CM with take a bath here. We have inspected the preparations. We are trying to provide better facilities to everyone here," Prashant Kumar said.

UP Minister of State for Minority Welfare Danish Azad Ansari reaffirmed that BJP government will take UP's development to a new level. "There is a cabinet meeting in Prayagraj today. We will take Uttar Pradesh's development to a new level. Our Yogi government is working on development of UP, UP's Youth, empowering of UP's women and many other points. I believe that under the leadership of Chief Minister we will make Uttar Pradesh a 'Uttam Pradesh'," Ansari said.

UP Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dinesh Pratap Singh said that this is a moment of pride and expressed enthusiasm about being at MahaKumbh. "This is a moment of pride. We will take bath in Ganga with our families and cabinet ministers. We will together for the fight for the benefit of the state. This will the first time ever," he said. UP Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh said,"This is Sanatan Dharma, This is our tradition, this is our history. The Whole world is watching. Our government is welcoming devotees."

All 54 ministers of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet have been invited to this meeting, which is expected to approve several significant proposals and schemes for the state. UP Minister Jaiveer Singh said, "It is a historic day. After 500 years of struggle and sacrifices, on this day last year, 'Ram Lalla' became 'virajman' in Ayodhya. Today, we have the opportunity to attend the world's largest spiritual gathering of Mahakumbh. It is due to the blessings of God that we have got this opportunity today. What is more fortunate is that the UP is headed by a 'sant' and a Cabinet meeting will be held here, in which many decisions for the welfare of the people will be taken...All members of the Cabinet will take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam today."

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with the entire cabinet, will take the holy dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam. This isn't the first time CM Yogi has led his cabinet to the Sangam. In 2019, during the Kumbh Mela, he took a ceremonial dip along with his ministers, Akhada Parishad President Narendra Giri, and other saints. Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world.

The key 'snan' dates left are: January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). Uttar Pradesh police deployed over 10,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces for the event's security. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed a "water ambulance" stationed at Sangam to ensure the safety of devotees. The Maha Kumbh began on January 13 and will continue until February 26.