The grand celebration of Mahakumbh 2025 has officially begun. On the very first day, over 5 million devotees flocked to the Sangam for a holy dip. In this article, Zee News brings you some astonishing statistics and visuals that will leave you amazed.

Mahakumbh is not just a gathering of Indians; it has become a global event. Devotees from across the world have arrived, representing countries like Brazil, Germany, Japan, England, America, and Spain—all converging in Prayagraj.

The global curiosity surrounding Mahakumbh is extraordinary, with people from all corners of the world eager to witness this grand spiritual event.

Before we delve into the numbers, let’s take a look at the list of countries where Mahakumbh has been a trending search topic. Surprisingly, the first name on the list is Pakistan, an Islamic nation. Following Pakistan, countries like Qatar, UAE, and Bahrain have shown significant interest. Even in Nepal, Singapore, Australia, Canada, Ireland, Britain, Thailand, and America, people are reading and searching about Mahakumbh.

While Mahakumbh is being celebrated and discussed worldwide, countless devotees have arrived at the sacred Sangam in Prayagraj to take part in this divine experience. The growing global influence of Sanatan (Hindu) culture is evident in the overwhelming number of international pilgrims attending the event.

The mesmerizing scenes from Mahakumbh are leaving the world in awe.