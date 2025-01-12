Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Planning Your Trip To Prayagraj? Know All About Luxury Accommodations, Air Connectivity For Visitors

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Mahakumbh, a landmark event renowned for its spiritual significance, is also poised to serve as a platform for global tourism. To commemorate this momentous occasion, the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, is launching several initiatives to promote both domestic and international tourism.

Mahakumbh Significance:

The Maha Kumbh is one of the world's largest and most significant religious gatherings, held every 12 years at one of four sacred locations in India. The Mahakumbh 2025, a Poorna Kumbh, will take place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

This grand event is expected to draw millions of devotees, pilgrims, and tourists from around the globe, offering a remarkable platform to celebrate India’s cultural and spiritual heritage while highlighting its tourism potential.

To enhance the experience for international visitors, the Ministry of Tourism announced the establishment of the Incredible India Pavilion, a sprawling 5,000 sq. ft. space at Mahakumbh.

This pavilion will cater to foreign tourists, scholars, researchers, photographers, journalists, expats, and the Indian diaspora. According to the ministry, the pavilion will provide an immersive experience, showcasing India’s rich cultural traditions and the profound significance of the Kumbh Mela.

Toll-free Number in 10 International Languages

The pavilion will also feature the Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice Poll, allowing visitors to vote for their favourite tourism destinations in India. To cater to the specific needs of foreign tourists, influencers, journalists, and photographers attending Maha Kumbh, the Ministry of Tourism has set up a dedicated toll-free Tourist Infoline (1800111363 or 1363).

Besides English and Hindi the Toll-Free Infoline is now operating in ten (10) International languages and also in Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Assamese and Marathi.

The service will provide assistance, information, and guidance to make the experience smoother and more enjoyable for international visitors. The Ministry has launched a major social media campaign to generate buzz about the upcoming Maha Kumbh-2025.

Tourism Ministry Collaboration With UPSTDC, IRCTC

The Ministry of Tourism has collaborated with key tourism stakeholders like the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC), IRCTC, and ITDC to offer a range of curated tour packages and luxury accommodation options.

Mahakumbh 2025: Luxury Accommodations

ITDC has set up 80 Luxury accommodations at Tent City, Prayagraj, while IRCTC is also providing Luxury Tents to accommodate the influx of pilgrims and tourists. These packages will be available in a digital brochure, which has been widely circulated to Indian Missions and India Tourism Offices for greater amplification.

Air Connectivity For Visitors

To ensure seamless travel for tourists attending the Mahakumbh, the Ministry of Tourism has partnered with Alliance Air to enhance air connectivity to Prayagraj from multiple cities across India. This will facilitate easier access for domestic and international visitors, allowing them to reach the event with ease and convenience.

To capsulize this rare opportunity, the Ministry of Tourism will undertake a large-scale photoshoot and videography project to capture the grandeur and spiritual essence of the Maha Kumbh. (With ANI Inputs)