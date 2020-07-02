Mahant Nritya Gopal Das writes to PM Narendra Modi, invites him to visit Ayodhya to inaugurate construction activities of Ram Temple

The president of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, on Wednesday said that he had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to visit Ayodha and inaugurate the construction activities at the Ram Mandir site.

"We have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to visit Ayodhya and inaugurate the construction activities of Ram temple. Pooja and other rituals have been ongoing for three months at the site," said Mahant Das.

"We just want him to come, and we'll ensure that there is no crowding," he added.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das said that the saints do not want the 'bhoomi poojan' to be done via video conferencing or any other virtual way. The saint wants PM Modi to come to Ayodhya himself to join the inuaguration program. It is expected that the construction of the Ram temple will begin on July 6.

Manhat Nritya Gopal Das expressed confidence that PM Modi will accept the invitation and will come to Ayodhya to attend the function.

It may be recalled that 'Ram Lalla' idol was shifted to a temporary structure near Manas Bhawan in Ram Janmabhoomi premises in March 2020. The idol will remain there till the completion of the construction of Ram Temple.

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court had directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple. The apex court had also ordered to set up a trust to look after the construction of the temple. The SC had also ordered the Centre to give a suitable land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.