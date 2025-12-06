Mahaparinirvan Diwas: CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Ambedkar, Vows 'Security For Statues Across UP'

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas on Saturday and announced steps to safeguard statues of social reformers across the state.

CM Yogi Adityanath arrived at a special tribute ceremony, where he was felicitated on arrival. Accompanied by Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, he paid floral homage to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, honoring his contribution to the nation and the upliftment of marginalized communities.

Speaking at the event, CM Adityanath said, ‘Today, our government is going to take another important decision. In Uttar Pradesh, wherever statues of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar are installed, we have seen that some mischievous elements often try to vandalise or damage them. Our government will now create a system to protect these statues.’

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“A boundary wall will be built around them for security, and wherever statues do not have a roof overhead, a canopy will be installed so that Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue is protected and respected. Every Dalit, SC, and Basti resident will be connected to this initiative. I am once again on this occasion paying my respect to Babasaheb,” he added.

The CM further recalled Ambedkar’s strong stance against anti-national attitudes, saying, “Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar had awakened us at that time too against all those dangers. Recall, he had made one statement then… I would like to mention one thing. Back then, a senior Congress leader — who, while serving as Congress President, had refused to sing ‘Vande Mataram’ in 1923… Babasaheb had then made a pointed remark: ‘A person who is born on Indian soil, enjoys the benefits of India, yet does not consider this land sacred — such a person’s statements can never be in the interest of the people of India.’”

December 6, 2025 marks the death anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a lifelong champion of social justice. The day signifies his journey into eternal peace while celebrating his powerful contributions towards uplifting marginalised communities and promoting equality and human rights.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas is observed as a time for reflection and gratitude, reminding us of Dr Ambedkar’s unwavering commitment to building a fair and inclusive society. It inspires people to continue working towards social justice and the values he stood for.

(From the Inputs of IANS)