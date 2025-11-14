Counting of votes for the Maharajganj Assembly constituency has been concluded, with early trends showing a significant lead for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate.

The election saw a head-to-head battle between the Janata Dal (United)'s (JD(U)) Hem Narayan Sah and the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Vishal Kumar Jaiswal.

As counting progresses, Hem Narayan Sah, a veteran leader from the constituency, is establishing a comfortable lead over his Mahagathbandhan rival.

A Seat With A History Of Political Flip-Flops

The Maharajganj seat, located in Siwan district, has been one of alternating victories, often deciding the power dynamic in the region:

2020 Assembly Polls: The seat was won by Congress leader Vijay Shanker Dubey by a slim margin of 1,976 votes.

Notably, the runner-up in that election was Hem Narayan Sah, who is now leading the contest.

2015 Assembly Polls: Hem Narayan Sah, on a JD(U) ticket, was the winner.

Earlier Dominance: The JD(U) had also secured victories in the 2005 and 2010 elections with Damodar Singh.

This year, the Congress's win in 2020 was superseded by a pre-poll arrangement that saw the Mahagathbandhan allot the seat to the RJD's Vishal Kumar Jaiswal. The emergence of Sunil Ray from Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party added a three-way dynamic to the contest.