Maharajganj Election Result 2025: JD(U)'s Hem Narayan Sah Leads RJD's Vishal Jaiswal In Close Contest
Maharajganj Election Result 2025: The election saw a head-to-head battle between the Janata Dal (United)'s (JD(U)) Hem Narayan Sah and the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Vishal Kumar Jaiswal.
Counting of votes for the Maharajganj Assembly constituency has been concluded, with early trends showing a significant lead for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate.
As counting progresses, Hem Narayan Sah, a veteran leader from the constituency, is establishing a comfortable lead over his Mahagathbandhan rival.
A Seat With A History Of Political Flip-Flops
The Maharajganj seat, located in Siwan district, has been one of alternating victories, often deciding the power dynamic in the region:
2020 Assembly Polls: The seat was won by Congress leader Vijay Shanker Dubey by a slim margin of 1,976 votes.
Notably, the runner-up in that election was Hem Narayan Sah, who is now leading the contest.
2015 Assembly Polls: Hem Narayan Sah, on a JD(U) ticket, was the winner.
Earlier Dominance: The JD(U) had also secured victories in the 2005 and 2010 elections with Damodar Singh.
This year, the Congress's win in 2020 was superseded by a pre-poll arrangement that saw the Mahagathbandhan allot the seat to the RJD's Vishal Kumar Jaiswal. The emergence of Sunil Ray from Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party added a three-way dynamic to the contest.
