Maharashtra: 2 Killed As Structure Collapses Due To Wind in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two people were killed as the entry gate of a building collapsed due to in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, an official said.

According to the officials, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening.

In another incident, a woman was injured when a tree uprooted and fell on her in Bhagat Singh Nagar.

Municipal Commissioner G. Srikant said three people died in two separate incidents due to strong winds and light rain in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

"Around 6-6.30 pm this evening, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar experienced very strong winds and light rainfall. Due to this, two incidents occurred in the city. In Bhagat Singh Nagar, a woman was critically injured after a tree uprooted and fell on her. She is under treatment at a private hospital," ANI quoted Srikant as saying.

Municipal Commissioner Shrikant also informed about another incident where two people died and two others were injured after the entrance of a building collapsed on them in Siddharth Garden area.

"Near Siddharth Garden, a structure at the entry point collapsed and fell on two people standing there. They died, and two others were injured. The injured are under treatment at a government hospital," ANI quoted Srikant as saying.

Municipal Commissioner Srikanth announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased. He also announced that the civic body would conduct a special structural audit of "loose buildings" within the next seven days.

"We have informed about registering an FIR against the officials concerned. The bereaved families will be provided with a compensation of Rs 5 lakh. Not just this building, but other loose buildings will also be assessed, and a special audit will be done within the next seven days. After seven days, it will be decided whether entry (of visitors) is to be allowed," ANI quoted Srikant as saying.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar said, "Once any officer of the Municipal Corporation gives a complaint regarding the Siddharth Garden incident, we will register an offence and take further action against the people concerned."

(With ANI inputs)