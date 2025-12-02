Maharashtra: 2 Pedestrians Killed, 4 Injured As Bus Crashes Onto Footpath In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Driver Held For Drunk Driving

Two pedestrians were killed, and four others sustained injuries after a bus veered off the road and crashed onto the footpath in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune, police said.

The official said that the incident occurred near Shavji Chowk on Monday evening, when the bus, heading towards the Wakad bridge, suddenly mounted the sidewalk and hit six pedestrians.

The team of forensic experts and police later reached the location and examined the accident site. The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was drunk, and later he was detained.

Speaking to ANI, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Wakad Division, Sunil Kurade said, "Crossing Shavji Chowk and heading towards Wakad bridge, a bus entered a sidewalk and hit six pedestrians. Two died, and one is seriously injured. The driver has been taken into custody. Primary observation suggests he was drunk. Efforts are underway to identify the bus owner."

Soon after the incident, the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination.

Heavy police deployment has been made in the area to manage the situation and ensure smooth traffic flow, officials said.

Police said that a case has been registered and further investigation is being coordinated with the transport authorities, including verification of the bus owner.

The investigation is still underway.