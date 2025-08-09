Maharashtra: 3 Dead, 3 Critically Injured As 2-Wheeler Showroom Building Collapses In Gadchiroli

A tragic incident occurred in Armori town of Gadchiroli district on Friday afternoon when a building housing Lalani Motors, a Hero dealer, suddenly collapsed. The accident has claimed the lives of three individuals, while three others sustained critical injuries and have been rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.

The deceased have been identified as Tehseen Sheikh (30, resident of Wadsa), Afsan Sheikh (32, resident of Wadsa), and Akash Burande (resident of Nilaj). All three victims died on the spot due to the impact of the collapse.

The critically injured have been identified as Saurabh Chaudhary (resident of Mendki, District Chandrapur), Vilas Mane (50, resident of Armori), and Deepak Meshram (23, resident of Armori). Emergency medical teams shifted them to the hospital, and their condition remains serious.

Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police, Neelotpal said, "The loss of three lives in this unfortunate incident. Our teams responded promptly to the emergency. A thorough investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the building collapse."

Local authorities, along with police and rescue teams, immediately reached the site to carry out relief operations and clear the debris. A case has been registered, and technical experts are being consulted to investigate the structural reasons behind the sudden collapse.

Earlier, in a road accident on the Armori-Gadchiroli highway in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district claimed the lives of four young boys early Thursday morning.

The victims, aged between 14 and 16, were out for a morning walk near Katli village when a speeding unidentified truck ran them over, resulting in a horrifying tragedy that has left the entire region in mourning.

The deceased have been identified as Tinku Namdev Bhoyar (14), Tanmay Balaji Mankar (16), Dushan Duryodhan Meshram (14), and Tushar Rajendra Marbhate (14). Two others, Kshitij Meshram (16) and Aditya Kohpare (16), sustained critical injuries in the accident.

According to reports, the six boys were standing near a bridge on the highway when the unidentified truck, coming at high speed from Gadchiroli towards Armori, hit them with full force. Two of the boys died on the spot, while two others succumbed to injuries during treatment at the hospital. The injured were initially rushed to the Gadchiroli District General Hospital.