MAHARASHTRA NEWS

Maharashtra: 4 Dead In Gas Leak At Pharmaceutical Company In Palghar; Probe Underway

Four died in a gas leak incident at a pharmaceutical company in the Tarapur-Boisar industrial area in Palghar district, Maharashtra. Furthermore, authorities are investigating the cause of the leak.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 08:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Maharashtra: 4 Dead In Gas Leak At Pharmaceutical Company In Palghar; Probe UnderwayPhoto Credit: Representational Image/ ANI

Four people have lost their lives in a gas leak incident at a pharmaceutical company in the Tarapur-Boisar industrial area in Palghar district, Maharashtra, according to news agency PTI. 

Meanwhile, IANS reported the incident, stating that it occurred at Medley Pharmaceuticals in Boisar Tarapur MIDC, Palghar, after a late-night gas leak and eight workers were affected. Furthermore, authorities are investigating the cause of the leak.

(this is a developing story) 

