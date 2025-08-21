Maharashtra: 4 Dead In Gas Leak At Pharmaceutical Company In Palghar; Probe Underway

Four people have lost their lives in a gas leak incident at a pharmaceutical company in the Tarapur-Boisar industrial area in Palghar district, Maharashtra, according to news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, IANS reported the incident, stating that it occurred at Medley Pharmaceuticals in Boisar Tarapur MIDC, Palghar, after a late-night gas leak and eight workers were affected. Furthermore, authorities are investigating the cause of the leak.

Palghar, Maharashtra: An accident occurred at Medley Pharmaceuticals in Boisar Tarapur MIDC, Palghar, after a late-night gas leak. Eight workers were affected and three died while five remain critical and are undergoing treatment at Shinde Hospital, Boisar. Authorities are… pic.twitter.com/a8qFnIh1S6 — IANS (@ians_india) August 21, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(this is a developing story)