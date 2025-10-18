Advertisement
CHANDSHAILI GHAT ACCIDENT

Maharashtra: 8 Dead After Vehicle Falls Into A Valley At Chandshaili Ghat

Eight people were killed and eight others were injured after a vehicle plunged into a valley at Chandshaili Ghat in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district, police said. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2025, 03:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Maharashtra: 8 Dead After Vehicle Falls Into A Valley At Chandshaili Ghat

In a shocking incident, eight people were killed and eight others were injured after a vehicle plunged into a valley at Chandshaili Ghat in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district on Saturday, police said. The accident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Shahada police station. According to officials, the vehicle was carrying several passengers when it lost control on a hilly stretch and fell into the valley. 

Local residents and police rushed to the spot and helped rescue the victims. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

(Further details are awaited).

